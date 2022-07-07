English
World Cup 2022: USA to help identify terror-linked air passengers

SHAFAQNA-The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) signed collaborative partnership agreements with Qatar on Tuesday in an effort to improve security during the World Cup in November.

“Under a Joint Security Program( JSP), DHS and the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qata(MOI) will partner to identify air passengers linked to terrorism, trafficking, detecting watchlisted travelers, and monitoring potential security risks at Hamad International Airport,” DHS explained in a joint statatement.

This announcement comes after a Doha meeting between DHS Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani to discuss shared security priorities during the World Cup and beyond.

During this meeting, Silvers and the head of Qatar’s National Cyber Security Agency(NCSA) H.E. Abdurrahman Ali Al-Maliki signed a joint statement of intent on cybersecurity cooperation.

This agreement will improve communication in various areas, including information sharing, advisory services, and human capital development.

 

 

 

 

Source: dohanews

