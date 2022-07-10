Mosque of Muhammad Ali in Cairo, Egypt (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- Cairo, the capital of Egypt is known as the city of a thousand minarets and historical mosques from various periods are situated in this city and the Great Mosque of Muhammad Ali Pasha can be referred to as the symbol of Islamic architecture in this city.



Reputation of the Great Mosque of Muhammad Ali that has been named after one of the most famous rulers of Egypt, Muhammad Ali Pasha during the Ottoman period, is because of its minarets. They are 84 meters high that are the highest minaret in Egypt.



Architectural style of this mosque belongs to the Ottoman period and resembles to the mosques in Turkey and Istanbul. It was designed by Yusif Boushnaq, the famous Turkish architect and by order of Mohammad Ali Pasha, the ruler of Egypt at that time. One part of architecture of this mosque is similar to Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque) in The European Side.



Regarding this mosque, Hisham Abdel Ati, the Egyptian engineer has told CNN Arabic that Mohammad Ali Mosque is regarded as the jewel of architecture in Egypt and there is no similar mosque to it amongst the historical mosques in Egypt.

Also Abdel Ati believes that the most important characteristic that distinguishes this mosque from other historical mosques in Cairo is the use of one kind of marble known as alabaster for covering internal and external walls of the mosque besides its attractive engineering design.

Source: Middle East News