SHAFAQNA-Former British Prime Minister John Major has added his voice to calls for Boris Johnson to be replaced immediately.

Major said on Thursday it was “unwise, and may be unsustainable” for Johnson to remain in power for several months.

That call was echoed by several Conservative members of parliament who said Johnson’s behaviour in refusing to resign earlier this week means he should be forced out before the leadership contest, a process that could take months.

Source : aljazeera