French Muslim philosopher Pierre Dortiguier dies at 81

SHAFAQNA-Pierre Dortiguier, a French philosopher and scholar who converted to Islam in his latter years, died at the age of 81.

Dortiguier, who had conducted extensive studies in German philosophical schools, was also an analyst in social and political fields.

He published his philosophical papers in Revue des Deux Mondes magazine.

He was born in May 1941 in Toulouse, south of France, and died on July 5, 2022, in his hometown.

Dortiguier converted to Shia Islam in recent years during a trip to the holy city of Mashhad, Iran, and changed his name to Alireza.

He wrote many poems in French in praise of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) afterwards.

For years, he cooperated with Iran’s French language TV and radio channels, including French Press TV and Sahar TV, as an expert and analyst.

Source : IQNA