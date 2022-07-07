English
MEM: Justice for Al Jazeera journalist will only come with the end of Israel's occupation

Justice for Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA-Following repeated requests, the Palestinian Authority agreed eventually to hand over the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the United States to carry out forensic tests and find out who fired the fatal shot.

PA Public Prosecutor Akram Al-Khatib told Voice of Palestine Radio that the authority had received “guarantees” from the US “that the examination will be conducted by them and that the Israelis will not take part.” However, according to an Israeli occupation army spokesman, “The test will not be American. The test will be an Israeli test, with an American presence throughout.”

The PA feared, rightly, that the occupation authorities would try to whitewash the killing. They have already rejected eyewitness accounts and the findings of several media outlets, including APCNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post that the bullet which killed Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israel incursion in Jenin refugee camp on 11 May was fired by an Israeli sniper.

The head of the Palestinian Initiative Movement, Mustafa Barghouti, was critical of the PA for handing the bullet over. “The PA betrayed the blood of Shireen Abu Akleh when it handed over the bullet which killed her to the United States,” he said. “It was treason by the PA that has saved the Israeli occupation.”

Source :  middleeastmonitor

