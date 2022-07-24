Iraq: Highest waterfall in Kurdistan

SHAFAQNA- Kani Bast that is the highest waterfall in the Kurdistan region of Iraq is fifty meters high and has become a natural tourist attraction.

Each year, hundreds of tourists visit the natural attraction of the Kani Bast waterfall in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.



The highest waterfall in the Kurdistan region of Iraq that is located between Kokha and Sheikh Nasir mountains has become a natural tourist attraction.

Kani Bast waterfall is fifty meters high and is the highest waterfall among the waterfalls in the Kurdistan region of Iraq that is 1700 meters above sea level.

Kani Bast is situated between Choman town and Soran city and tourists have to move toward town of Qasre and walk for a few minutes to reach it.



This waterfall attracts hundreds of tourists each year especially in summer.

Kani Bast water is fresh and originates from the springs and mountains in the rugged mountainous areas of Balakayati area.

The waterfall is surrounded by trees and flowers. Its temperature will not exceed 20 degrees centigrade during summer.



The picture of Kani Bast waterfall has been used on 50000 dinar note because it is special.

Source: Persian Version

