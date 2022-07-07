GCC & Arab League welcome extension of Yemen Eid Al Adha truce

SHAFAQNA-Conflicting parties in Yemen agreed on Wednesday to continue their commitment to an existing truce in the war-torn country to mark Eid Al Adha, a move that has been praised by the GCC and Arab League.

“The parties have agreed to moderate rhetoric in public statements and media and show care for the safety, wellbeing and protection of civilian children, women and men as well as critical infrastructure that supports their lives and livelihoods,” said the United Nations.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf expressed his support for the continuation of the ceasefire, describing it is a reflection of the international community’s effort to ensure peace in Yemen, as Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Al-Hajraf said the truce would pave the way for peace in Yemen following years of a brutal conflict that has claimed the lives of thousands.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Arab League which said the move would also help reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution.

Source : dohanews