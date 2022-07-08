Hajj 2022: Pilgrims in Arafat for performing greatest pillar of Hajj (Video)

SHAFAQNA- Today (Friday) before dawn, about one million pilgrims went to Mount Arafat to perform the greatest pillar of Hajj.

According to Shafaqna translation service, quoted from Sky News, pilgrims of the House of God were going to Mount Arafat while saying Labbaik and begging forgiveness and praying and they were happy that they could perform the rituals of Hajj after the spread of the Corona virus.

Mount Arafat is located approximately 20 kilometers east of Mecca and the distance between Plain of Arafat and Mina is 10 kilometers, where pilgrims go there (Mena) on the first day of Eid al-Adha for stoning of Jamarat.

Arafat is the only sacred place that is outside the boundaries of Masjid al-Haram.

As soon as pilgrims arrived at Arafat, they sat down, some prayed, some shed tears, and some took selfies to record these important moments of their lives.

Some pilgrims also went to Masjid Nimrah to reserve places to listen to Arafat’s sermon. Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League will deliver this sermon.