Wales: Hanan Issa becomes first Muslim named as National Poet

SHAFAQNA-Hanan Issa, a Welsh-Iraqi poet, film-maker and artist, has been named the fifth national poet of Wales.

As national poet Issa, who is due to serve a three-year term, will represent the diverse cultures and languages of Wales and act as an ambassador for the people of Wales.

Issa, who is from Cardiff, said being the first Muslim in the role was an “incredibly positive step” and that it was “exciting to think that Wales is taking the lead on this aspect of representation”. Muslim women often “get squashed into very narrow perceptions”, she said. She hoped that women “from all different demographics” will see her and think: “That’s a thing that’s achievable for me.” Issa is of mixed heritage, and said that “sitting with one foot on either shore of different heritages really does make you have a greater, deeper understanding of different views, different ways of living and different languages”. She grew up surrounded by people speaking different languages, including Arabic from her Iraqi family and Welsh from her grandparents.

