SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about making a will for inheritance to be divided equally between girl and boy

Question: If a person makes a will for girl and boy to inherit equally, is this will void or is it valid up to a third?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Because such a will is against Sharia Laws, the total of the wealth will be divided between two groups as one share to two shares.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA