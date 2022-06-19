English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about making a will for inheritance to be divided equally between girl and boy

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about making a will for inheritance to be divided equally between girl and boy

Question: If a person makes a will for girl and boy to inherit equally, is this will void or is it valid up to a third?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Because such a will is against Sharia Laws, the total of the wealth will be divided between two groups as one share to two shares.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid’s answer to questions about performing Salaat by a person who travels a lot

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about husband’s permission for performing Hajj

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer to a question about drinking and eating harmful substances

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to a question about throwing away photos of the holy places

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about buying a book distributed without author’s permission

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer to a question about delaying performing Salaat on the order of the employer

AH

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.