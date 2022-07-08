Hajj 2022: Western pilgrims abandoned in Mina with no guides or tents

SHAFAQNA- Western Hajj pilgrims abandoned in Mina with no guides or tents. Western pilgrims using the Saudi-backed Motawif portal faced more difficulties performing Hajj this week, after they were left abandoned and forced to fend for themselves in the Saudi camp city of Mina.

Pilgrims who spoke to Middle East Eye said Motawif dropped them off in Mina on Wednesday night to perform the rites associated with the annual Hajj pilgrimage. These involve pilgrims camping in Mina before heading to Mount Arafat on Friday (08 JUly 2022), as is the custom.

But when western pilgrims reached Mina on Wednesday night, their camps were not furnished or provided with the services that Motawif had promised.

Motawif promised western pilgrims, who paid for packages worth thousands of dollars, air-conditioned tents that came fully furnished, mattresses with bed sheets, food and drinking water. But pilgrims described tents becoming overcrowded with hundreds of men and women, including many elderly and disabled pilgrims who were not provided with guides.

“It’s madness. Motawif allocated no tents. Our guides had disappeared. We were left on our own to sort things out. I had to speak with Asian workers to grab some carpets and cushions,” said Yusuf, a British pilgrim from Birmingham.

“The sad thing is that we’d like to concentrate on our worship, but it’s difficult when you’re trying to sort out somewhere to just sit.”

Sulaiman, a pilgrim from Yorkshire, told Middle East Eye the situation in Mina was a “free for all” because Motawif had not split the pilgrims into different groups.

Source: middleeasteye