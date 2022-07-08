Al Jazeera journalist family’s letter to Joe Biden

SHAFAQNA-Family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has sent Joe Biden a letter laying out a list of demands to ensure accountability for her killing in the occupied West Bank in May.

The letter on Friday berated Biden for what it called efforts by his administration to “whitewash Shireen’s killing and perpetuate impunity” for Israeli forces who killed the journalist in May.

The Biden administration infuriated Palestinian rights and press freedom advocates when it released a statement saying the bullet that killed Abu Akleh “likely” came from an Israeli military position but dismissed the incident as the unintentional “result of tragic circumstances”.

Abu Akleh’s family called on the US administration to retract that statement, expressing “grief, outrage and sense of betrayal” with Biden

Source : aljazeera