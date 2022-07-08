English
Japan: Assassination suspect admits targeting Shinzo Abe

Assassination suspect admits targeting Abe

SHAFAQNA-The suspected killer of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted targeting the politician .

Senior police officers in the western region of Nara, where the murder took place, named the suspect on Friday as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who said he had used a handmade gun.

“That’s the suspect’s assertion, and we have determined that [the gun] is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is currently ongoing,” an officer told reporters.

Police said it was not clear if the “particular organisation” mentioned by the suspect actually existed, adding that investigations were continuing, but several Japanese media outlets described the organisation as a religious group.

Source : aljazeera

