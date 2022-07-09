Around 50 000 worshipers attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

It came despite the strict measures imposed by Israel at the gates and entrances to the Old City of occupied Al-Quds.

The al-Quds Awqaf Department estimated that around 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer on the Day of Arafa in the Al-Aqsa compound, all coming from al-Quds, the territories occupied in 1948 and the West Bank.

Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that the Israeli Occupation forces deployed in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa, stopped the worshipers and checked their IDs, and prevented dozens from entering the mosque, while allowing dozens of settlers to perform Talmudic rituals in front of the Lions Gate, one of the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the morning.

Source: IQNA