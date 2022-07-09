Qom: Hazrat Masoumah (SA) holy shrine to host special programs on Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-Special programs will be held at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom on Eid Al-Adha.

They will begin after Maghrib and Isha prayers on Saturday evening with a speech to be delivered by Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hajaboqassem.

Also, Ali Pilevaran will perform eulogy recitations.

There will also be poetry recitation, Tawasheeh (religious singing) performances and religious contests.

On the day of Eid, which falls on Sunday, the Eid prayer will be held at the holy shrine at 8 in the morning, It will be led by Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mohammad Saeedi.

It will be followed by recitation of the Quran and Nudbah Supplication.

The holy shrine will host other speeches and programs until night on the Day of Eid.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Islamic festivals held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.

