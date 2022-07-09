Soaring food prices put dampers on Eid al-Adha in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Adha Festival is in the Gaza Strip. But soaring prices are driving away many of the people who usually buy sheep and goats to sacrifice on Islamic holidays.

Just days before Eid al-Adha begins on Saturday, Abu Holy says he can’t afford to cut prices due to soaring animal feed. This is a side effect of the Ukrainian war that shook the world. Agricultural market.

“We stand here all day without selling animals,” Abholly said, struggling to find a buyer at the Khan Eunice market in southern Gaza. rice field.

Mohammad Issa, 24, decided not to buy after knowing how much the sheep would cost. “Last year I bought a sacrifice for $ 300, but today I found it to cost $ 500 or $ 600, so I decided not to do it,” he said.

