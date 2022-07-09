USA: Recitation of Dua Arafah and Eid Al-Adha celebration to be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn July 9, 2022 | 4:34 PM0 SHAFAQNA-The Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn will host a program on Saturday , July 9, in which Dua Arafah is recited. The program will begin at 7:30 pm . The center also announced that it will hold Eid Al-Adha celebration on Sunday ,July 10. The program includes Eid Al-Adha prayer and Lecture by ImamMohammad Ali Elahi and Sheikh Mohammad Malallah. The Islamic House of Wisdom performs Qurbani for $275 per sheep. Share your assistance online ( http://www.islamichouseofwisdom.com/qurbani).