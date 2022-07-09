English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Recitation of Dua Arafah and Eid Al-Adha celebration to be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn

0
SHAFAQNA-The Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn will host a program on Saturday , July 9, in which Dua Arafah is recited. The program will begin at 7:30 pm .
The center also announced that it will hold Eid Al-Adha celebration on Sunday ,July 10. The program includes Eid Al-Adha  prayer and Lecture by ImamMohammad Ali Elahi  and Sheikh Mohammad Malallah.

The Islamic House of Wisdom performs Qurbani for $275 per sheep. Share your assistance online ( http://www.islamichouseofwisdom.com/qurbani).

Related posts

Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Dua for day of Arafah (Audio)

asadian

USA: Friday sermon and prayer to be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn

asadian

USA: PAC plans to unseat Rashida Tlaib

asadian

USA: Gun reform gets key Republican support in Senate

asadian

USA: Protesters rally against gun violence

asadian

USA: Jannatul-Baqi Annual Protest Held in Front of Saudi Consulate in Houston [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.