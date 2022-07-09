Saudi Arabia announces statistical details of this year’s Hajj

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Statistics Center announced that the total number of pilgrims this year was 899,353, of which 779,919 people came from outside Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and 119,434 were Saudi citizens and residents of this country.

According to the website of the Saudi Statistics Center, the number of male pilgrims this year (1443 AH) is 486,458 out of the total number of domestic and foreign pilgrims and 412,895 female pilgrims.

In this statistics, it is also stated that the number of pilgrims from Arab countries was 21.4%, from Asian countries except Arab countries were 53.8%, from African countries except Arab countries were 13.2%, pilgrims from European countries, America and Australia were 11.6%, of which 738,680 people have entered Saudi Arabia by air from other countries, and 6,029 people by sea and 35,210 people by land.

The Saudi Statistical Center further added: The total workforce participating in serving the guests of the House of God (government and private forces) reached 228,721 people, of which 117,049 are permanent (51.2 percent) and 111,672 are temporary (48.8 percent).

Also, the amount of water consumed during the Hajj reached about 20.7 million cubic meters and more than 5 liters of Zamzam water were distributed among the pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian