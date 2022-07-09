English
Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-Millions of Muslims across the world – including in countries such as Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, Kenya and Yemen – are celebrating Eid al-Adha.

Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.

Much of Asia, including Indonesia, Pakistan and India – the three countries with the largest Muslim populations in the world – will observe the holiday on Sunday.

 

