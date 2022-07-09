Moscow to host an Islamic summit

SHAFAQNA- The chairman of the Russian Muslim Council, Ravil Ainuddin, said that an international Islamic summit will be held in Moscow in 2022 as part of the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Volga Bulgaria, Russia.

On the eve of Eid al-Adha, Ainuddin said:

“Activities related to this memorial continue, but the latest event will be in Moscow; An international Islamic summit will be held there. We are expecting distinguished guests from different countries and not only from the Middle East and Pacific region, but also from Europe. Our brothers are ready to attend this conference and discuss the issues that we will raise in order to make a decision in this assembly.

The Russian mufti added: “We also continue celebrating the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the region of Volga Bulgaria.”

The celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria will be held in 2022, and with the decision of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, a federal organizing committee headed by Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, was formed to hold this celebration.

A series of international, scientific, cultural and educational activities, summits and the establishment of public benefit facilities are planned to take place in Tatarstan, Moscow and other regions of Russia.

