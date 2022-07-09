Survey: Half of Muslim Americans disapprove of Biden

SHAFAQNA-A new survey conducted by CAIR shows that almost half of Muslim Americans disapprove of Biden.

A new report by a Muslim civil rights and political organization shows significant disapproval among Muslim voters of President Biden’s performance, but a projection that voters will prefer Democrats in the coming midterm election.

The report was released this week by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — which calls itself the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization — and surveys Muslim Americans on political and social issues this year.

CAIR has undertaken several such survey reports on the Muslim American demographic in the past, including extensive reports on the rise of Islamophobia and discrimination in the country.

CAIR’s Muslim Midterm Election Survey 2022 attempted to gauge “attitudes and affiliations” from a sample of 525 Muslims Americans, regarding political choices as well as other hot-button topics like abortion, gun control and the economy. (The results presented here are rounded off to the next whole number).

The survey revealed that some 49 percent of Muslims disapprove of Biden’s performance while only 28 percent approve. As for this year’s elections, which will decide whether Democrats get to keep their slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, 59 percent said they plan to vote for Democratic congressional candidates in the midterm.

The survey shows high voter engagement among Muslim Americans, with more than 85 percent of respondents saying they are likely to vote in the upcoming elections.

Source : IQNA