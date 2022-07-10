English
UK: Thousands of Muslims gather for Birmingham’s big Eid celebrations

Thousands of Muslims gather for Eid

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Muslims gathered in Small Heath Park on Saturday, July 9, to mark `Eid Al-Adha.

Birmingham City Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Councilor Majid Mahmood said this year’s event was smaller than usual due to COVID precautions as well as the council’s decision to give permission for ten similar events to be staged in parks across the city.

“Today has been absolutely amazing. We’ve just completed prayers and it’s mandatory for all Muslims to pray on Eid day,” Councilor Mahmood said, Birmingham Live reported.

Source: aboutislam

