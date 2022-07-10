World leaders congratulate Muslims on Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- As millions of Muslims celebrated Saturday, July 9 as Eid Al-Adha holiday, world leaders have sent warm messages to Muslims.

“Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world mark the end of the annual Hajj (pilgrimage) to Makkah, one of the five pillars of Islam, and celebrate `Eid Al-Adha,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a message shared on the government website.

“`Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is symbolic of the lessons of sacrifice, devotion, and willingness as told by the story of Prophet Ibrahim.

To Muslims across the country and around the world who are coming together with the ones they love and celebrating Eid al-Adha tonight: Eid Mubarak! I hope that you find peace and meaning through the practice of your faith. https://t.co/lXKb4iKX8T pic.twitter.com/jyuv09N8mD — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 9, 2022

USA’s President Joe Biden on Saturday night joined the world leaders in marking the Islamic festival. Wishing a “joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service”, the US President wrote “Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor” on Twitter.

To all those across the United States and around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor! pic.twitter.com/dKWkWFAD9n — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2022

British PM Boris Johnson has also sent a message to Muslims on `Eid occasion. “Wishing Muslims here in the UK and around the world a very happy and blessed Eid Al-Adha,” he wrote on Twitter.

Wishing Muslims here in the UK and around the world a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/sMP5HFJMU0 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 9, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also sent a message to Muslims saying: “Today more than 600,000 Muslims are an integral part of the rich mosaic” of the country. He further added that he is “proud to serve alongside three Muslim Australians in my government.”

Source: aboutislam