Saudi Arabia: Gradual increase in pilgrims depends on global situation of Corona pandemic

SHAFAQNA- “Hisham Saeed”, the official Spokesman of Saudi Hajj and Umrah services, announced that the number of pilgrims this year was more than 900,000, and we are looking to increase the number of pilgrims based on the situation of the Corona pandemic in the world.

Saeed said in a press conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Mecca: The number of pilgrims this year was more than 916,000, of which 85 percent were from outside Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia has developed a plan to gradually increase the number of pilgrims in the coming years, but this depends on the health situation and the indicators of the Corona pandemic in the world,” He said.

Previously, the Saudi Statistical Center announced that the number of pilgrims from Arab countries was 21.4%, from Asian countries except Arab countries were 53.8%, from African countries except Arab countries were 13.2%, from European countries, America and Australia were 11.6%, that 738,680 people have arrived in Saudi Arabia by air from other countries, 6,029 people have arrived by sea and 35,210 people have entered Saudi Arabia by land.

Source: Shafaqna Persian