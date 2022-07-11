English
International Shia News Agency

Hajj 2022: Rami Jamarat continues in Mina+ Video

0

SHAFAQNAPilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram, this morning (Monday) continued to Rami Jamarat on the second day of Tashreeq days (11th, 12th and 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah).

Pilgrims came to Mina yesterday (Sunday), on the first day of Tashreeq and the second day of Eid al-Adha.

On this day, they started the three Rami Jamarat, which includes the Jamarah al-Ula, al-Wusta and al-Aqaba.

Last Wednesday, about one million pilgrims performed the Tawaf ceremony at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca for the first time after the spread of the Coronavirus, which limited Hajj to Saudi pilgrims for the past two years.

Earlier, the Saudi authorities announced that about one million Muslims performed Hajj rituals this year, of which 850,000 are foreign pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Saudi Arabia: Gradual increase in pilgrims depends on global situation of Corona pandemic

asadian

World leaders congratulate Muslims on Eid Al-Adha

asadian

Eid Al-Adha 2022: Eid Prayers In Islamic Countries [Photos]

asadian

Biggest Hajj since spread of Coronavirus begins today

asadian

Arbaeen 2022: Covid booster required for pilgrims

asadian

Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia announces arrival of 358,000 pilgrims to Medina

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.