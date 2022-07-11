Hajj 2022: Rami Jamarat continues in Mina+ Video

SHAFAQNA– Pilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram, this morning (Monday) continued to Rami Jamarat on the second day of Tashreeq days (11th, 12th and 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah).

Pilgrims came to Mina yesterday (Sunday), on the first day of Tashreeq and the second day of Eid al-Adha.

On this day, they started the three Rami Jamarat, which includes the Jamarah al-Ula, al-Wusta and al-Aqaba.

Last Wednesday, about one million pilgrims performed the Tawaf ceremony at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca for the first time after the spread of the Coronavirus, which limited Hajj to Saudi pilgrims for the past two years.

Earlier, the Saudi authorities announced that about one million Muslims performed Hajj rituals this year, of which 850,000 are foreign pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian