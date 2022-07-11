English
International Shia News Agency

Syria: landmines keep sowing death

0
landmines keep sowing death

SHAFAQNA-The UN Mine Action Service said 15,000 people have been killed or injured by explosive devices in Syria since 2015.

This is a “huge number”, said Habibulhaq Javed, who heads Syria’s UNMAS team. “Currently, Syria is reporting the highest number of victims caused by explosive ordnance globally.”

Family members from three generations were huddled on the back of a pickup truck for what started as a joyful ride through the Syrian countryside for Abdulaziz al-Oqab and his relatives.

ADVERTISING

They were planning to sample the long-forgotten peacetime pleasure of a simple family picnic when a landmine brought a bloody end to their outing, and to the lives of 21 family members.

Oqab walked away with relatively light wounds that day in February 2019, but the blast killed his wife, two of his sons, four of his siblings, an uncle and other family members, and left others maimed.

“It was a day of joy that turned into tragedy,” Oqab, 41, told AFP. “I’ve come to hate going out since then. People live in fear of this faceless killer that could be anywhere.”

The airstrikes and shelling responsible for many of the Syrian war’s half million deaths have decreased in recent years.

Source : france24

Related posts

Turkish President urges Putin to keep Syria aid crossing open

asadian

Crippling sandstorms across Middle East

asadian

Iranian FM: I conveyed Turkey’s security concerns to Bashar Assad

asadian

UN: War has killed 1.5% of Syria’s population

asadian

Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow will continue to help Syria reclaim all its territory

asadian

Food prices in Syria increased by 24% in March

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.