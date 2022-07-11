Syria: landmines keep sowing death

SHAFAQNA-The UN Mine Action Service said 15,000 people have been killed or injured by explosive devices in Syria since 2015.

This is a “huge number”, said Habibulhaq Javed, who heads Syria’s UNMAS team. “Currently, Syria is reporting the highest number of victims caused by explosive ordnance globally.”

Family members from three generations were huddled on the back of a pickup truck for what started as a joyful ride through the Syrian countryside for Abdulaziz al-Oqab and his relatives.