Afghanistan: Day 297 of ban on girls’ education

SHAFAQNA- It has been 297 days since girls above sixth grade have not been allowed to attend school, and Afghan social media users urged Taliban to consider reopening of schools for female students.

Afghan citizens voiced concern over the closure of girls’ schools above the sixth grade by Taliban and recent days social media is increasingly used for human right purposes and activists in Afghanistan is utilising social media sites, Facebook and Twitter in support of Afghan girls.

#LetAfghanGirlsLearn and #Open the schools campaigns indicate that solidarity groups are widely recruiting text, image, and moving image on social media platforms. social media users working to advance the right to education in Afghanistan.

We don’t have Eid. We won’t celebrate it till our sisters are back to school. Education is our fundamental human right. Every Afghan girl and boy has the same right to get an education.

” Trauma isn’t just what you’ve experienced but also what you’ve missed out on – such as school. The Taliban’s secondary education ban for Afghan girls is a form of psychological abuse & a human rights violation ,”They emphasized.

“Afghanistan is suffering from humanitarian, political & human rights crises. Only 1.5 M girls are in school,

compared to 4 M.

2 women commit suicide everyday. They have no hope. We must give them hope.”

Social media users they believed that Education is the passport to the future for many children in Afghanistan today. Unfortunately, it is continuously banned, for millions of innocent teenage girls across provinces of Afghanistan, shattering their future dreams and hopes towards becoming the rising stars of tomorrow.

297 days since the Taliban banned teenage girls from school. Millions of Afghan girls have been forced to contemplate a life without formal education & are looking for alternative ways to learn #LetAfghanGirlsLearn Syed Zabiullah Langari @syed2000

Systematic restrictions imposed by Taliban has only increased suffering of women

As Afghanistan undergoes a deep economic crisis with rising hunger and poverty, women in the country are facing the brunt. Economic sanctions imposed by the US and the systematic restrictions imposed by the Taliban regime has only increased the suffering of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where women are not allowed to work and girls are not allowed to go to school. Under Taliban regime freedom & opportunity is not allowed for half of the population.

Thousands of Afghan girls have been denied education for almost a year

The Taliban has received constant backlash from other countries as well owing to its decision to shut schools for girls from grades 7 to 12 and it has been about 120 days since Afghan girls have been barred from going to school.

Further, Human Rights Watch has expressed concerns that banning girls from going to school will lead to a rise in early marriages for them.

Associate Director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr said that thousands of Afghan girls have been denied education for almost a year, emphasizing that blocking them from receiving education will become the cause of child marriage and forced marriage.

“They are imposing a new law with each passing day, but there is a serious will to reopen the schools,” said Naveeda Khurasani, a women’s rights activist as reported by Tolo News.

Earlier, the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said that the closing of secondary and high schools for girl students is a serious issue.

It has also planned on paying a two-month emergency cash support of about 200,000 to the teachers across Afghanistan and has provided over 35 million textbooks in the country so far.

Afghan clerics politicians urged Taliban to consider reopening of schools for female students

Several Afghan clerics, notable politicians and members of the civil society have urged the Taliban to consider the reopening of schools for the female students and grant them access to education, reported Tolo News.

Afghanistan’s former President Hamid Karzai has raised concerns over the closure of schools for girls, above grade 6, by the Taliban regime, stating that the people of Afghanistan want their girls to return to schools.

“There is no way… that the country can live without our girls going to school. It can’t be. The Afghan people will not allow that and I am sure the schools for girls will reopen because that is what the Afghan people want and want clearly,” Karzai said as cited by Tolo News.

