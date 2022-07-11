Najaf: Eid al-Ghadir celebrations planned at Imam Ali (AS) Mausoleum

SHAFAQNA-The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) will host various programs for a week in celebration of Eid al-Ghadir.

According to the Astan (custodianship) of the mausoleum, the cultural and art capacities of different countries will be used in organizing the programs.

The will begin on the 13h day of Dhul Hajja (Wednesday) and run for a week, it said.

The Astan noted that the program include cultural and art expos, competitions for pilgrims, Tawasheeh (religious singing), and recitation of the Ghadir Sermon.

A large number of pilgrims from across Iraq as well as other countries are expected to visit the mausoleum on the days leading to Eid al-Ghadir.

The event of Ghadir, or Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

It was the day when according to reports, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

This year’s Eid al-Ghadir will fall on Monday, July 18.

Source : IQNA