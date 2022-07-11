Land for USA embassy in Jerusalem belonged to Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The new permanent USA embassy in Jerusalem will be built on private Palestinian property confiscated by Israel after 1948, according to newly revealed archival records.

In February 2021, the US State Department and the Israel Land Authority jointly submitted plans for a US diplomatic compound in the Allenby Complex near Hebron Road in southern Jerusalem.

It followed from the highly controversial decision by former US President Donald Trump to unilaterally recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv in May 2018.

The compound is currently situated in a temporary site in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighbourhood.

Archives published on Sunday by US-based advocacy group Adalah reveal that the site of the new permanent complex was owned by Palestinians before 1948.

Source : middleeasteye