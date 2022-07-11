Saudi dissident assassinated in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Saudi political dissident Manea al-Yami was assassinated in Lebanon, the Saudi opposition National Assembly Party (NAAS) and a Lebanese security source said .

In a statement posted on Twitter, NAAS, an opposition group founded by Saudis living mostly in exile, said Yami was “assassinated in suspicious circumstances” on Saturday.

It demanded a “just, clear and transparent investigation” of the killing, saying it held Saudi authorities responsible for failing to safeguard citizens seeking more freedoms abroad.

Lebanon’s internal security forces said a 42-year-old Saudi citizen had been stabbed to death by his two brothers in a family dispute on Saturday, without publishing the victim’s name.

It said that security forces had arrested the two brothers on Sunday and that they had confessed to the killing.

Source : middleeasteye