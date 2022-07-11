LAstan Quds Alavi prepares to hold Ghadir festival for a week

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Alavi is preparing to hold the Ghadir festival with various programs from Wednesday 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah for a week at the shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

These programs will be held on different days in the shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S), including that on the 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah, the flag of Ghadir will be raised next to the Holy Dome.

The opening of art and cultural exhibitions, the Ghadir competition among pilgrims, the opening of the Ghadir exhibition under the title “HAYAT TAYYABA”, the singing of hymns and the performance of Tawasih by artistic teams, the distribution of attractive and valuable gifts on this occasion, and the reading of the Ghadir sermon in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) are among other programs that will be held on this occasion.

The management of Alavi Holy Shrine is trying to use the abilities of thinkers and artists of different countries to hold Ghadir celebrations in the holy shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S) as magnificently as possible.

