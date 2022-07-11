English
Turkish President urges Putin to keep Syria aid crossing open

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged his Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the authorisation for cross-border deliveries of humanitarian aid into Syria.

His appeal on Monday came as diplomats scrambled to find a solution that could overcome a Russian veto to a system that has kept aid flowing into the war-ravaged country since 2014.

“Erdogan emphasised that he attaches importance to the extension of the cross-border mechanism in Syria,” his office said in a statement issued after telephone talks following the expiry Sunday of the mechanism.

The Turkish-Syria border at the Bab al-Hawa crossing is the only way United Nations assistance can reach civilians without navigating areas controlled by Syrian government forces.

Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, used its veto power on the UN Security Council to strike down Western proposals to keep the border crossing open for another year.

Source :  aljazeera

