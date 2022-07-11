English
Iranian President: Iran-Qatar talks positively affecting progress in reached agreements

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President in a phone talk with Emir of Qatar said that diplomatic talks positively affect the implementation of reached agreements.

In his Sunday evening phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Ebrahim Raisi after felicitating the Eid Al Adha to him and the Qatari nation and government, wished for the showering of Almighty Allah’s blessings on the Iranian, Qatari and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his part, in the phone talk felicitated the Eid to President Raisi, the Iranian nation and government, hoping that the blessings of the great Islamic Eid will benefit the two nations, as well as entire the Islamic nations.

Emir of Qatar also expressed full satisfaction over the expanding process of bilateral relations and the fast implementation of reached agreements.

Source : IRNA

