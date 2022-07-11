USA: Eid of Adha prayer and celebration at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn[Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Eid of Adha prayer and celebration were held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Both Saturday and Sunday. IHW observed 4 prayers and sermons by Imam Elahi and shaikh Mohammad Molollah.
Imam Elahi addressed the Adha audience in both Arabic and English and reflected on the main messages of this Divine Day including: Closeness to God, repentance, asking for forgiveness, prayer for purification of heart, remembering prophet Abraham and Ismail’s submission and passing the tests of struggles and sacrifices, call for unity and cooperation in the community, replacing the viruses of hatred, racism, greed, and prejudice with the virtues of love, enthusiasm, empathy, and standing for peace and justice.
Imam Elahi concluded that among all awakening and enlightening lessons of this Eid, continuous remembrance of Allah is the best gift to grab! Pointing to the messy and miserable conditions of this wild and wicked world, negligence about God and His absence in today’s human heart and consciousness are to be blamed. imam Elahi announced some Summer services of IHW and encouraged the families to take advantage of the schools vocation time. Imam included in his prayers the suffering people in war zones areas in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Occupied Palestinian territories, African countries and other nations suffering from heat, hunger, pandemics, and natural disasters!