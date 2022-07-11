Israel’s prediction of Biden’s trip to Middle East: Common market with presence of Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that he hopes the visit of USA’s President Joe Biden to the region this week will lead to the creation of a common market in the Middle East.

In a press conference about his prediction of the results of Biden’s trip to the Middle East, Lieberman said: This trip is expected to lead to the creation of a new and common market in the Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia.

During this periodic trip, Biden is going to go to Israel first and then travel to Saudi Arabia on a direct and historic flight from Israel.

A meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who has been accused of involvement in the murder of a journalist opposed to Riyadh, will be among the plans of the USA’s president’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

This is while, when Joe Biden took power, he repeatedly emphasized the need to change the approach of the rulers of Riyadh in dealing with political opponents and activists and demanded the improvement of conditions in this country in terms of respect for human rights and social and political freedoms.

Last Tuesday, the White House officially announced the date of Biden’s trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled to take place between July 13 and 16, ending several weeks of speculation about this trip and its possible postponement.

This will be Biden’s first trip as the President of the United States to the Middle East, during which he will also meet with the Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi Arabian leaders in the meeting of the member countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

