Robots that helping nursing home residents

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A Minnesota nursing home has become the first in the country to introduce robots to assist with the care of elderly residents.

These robots, developed by a team of researchers at the University of Minnesota, are equipped to assist individuals with their emotional, physical and cognitive health – are believed to be the first in the US to focus on caring for patients with dementia.

This robots are programmed with hundreds of jokes to interact with residents and remind them to eat and exercise. It is also programmed to react to their facial expressions and tone of voice. NAO meanwhile is programmed to lead group exercises at the home.

The robots will also be doing something called reminiscence therapy; in its traditional form, people and objects from a person’s past would be brought together on a regular basis in the nursing home to help them regain some memories.

Source: dailymail