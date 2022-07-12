Sleep Problems and Teen Depression

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new research by Flinders University, argues that a combination of adolescent sleep biology and psychology uniquely predispose young people to developing depression.

The researchers found that a combination of developmental changes to the biological systems that control sleeping and waking during this time in people’s lives, rather than factors like the use of technology in the evening, provide unique pathways to depression.

Researchers say evidence-based sleep interventions—including bright light therapy, the use of melatonin and cognitive-behavior therapy techniques—could be a novel pathway to alleviating depressive symptoms in young people.

Source: neurosciencenews