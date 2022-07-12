New method of robot communication by Bee waggle dance inspires

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Honeybees use a sophisticated dance to tell their sisters about the location of nearby flowers. This phenomenon forms the inspiration for a form of robot-robot communication that does not rely on digital networks.

A recent study presents a simple technique whereby robots view and interpret each other’s movements or a gesture from a human to communicate a geographical location.

Known as a “waggle dance,” this pattern of movements can be used by one forager bee to tell other bees where a food source is located. The direction of the movements corresponds to the food’s direction relative to the hive and the sun, whereas the duration of the dance indicates the food’s distance from the hive.

In tests performed so far, both robots have accurately interpreted (and acted upon) the gestures and waggle dances approximately 93 percent of the time.

Source: newatlas