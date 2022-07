SHAFAQNA- Cyberspace users in Oman published an interesting picture of Eid Al-Adha prayer in Al-Jabal Al-Akhdar region in the country.

This photo has been called the most beautiful photo related to Eid al-Adha by the users of cyberspace.

In this interesting picture, a group of worshipers can be seen performing Eid al-Adha prayer on the slopes of one of the high mountains covered in fog.

Source: Shafaqna Persian