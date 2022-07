SHAFAQNA- Advisor to the King of Saudi Arabia and Emir of Mecca province said: This year’s Hajj ceremony was successfully completed in all levels of security, service and health and without recording any incident or infectious disease among the pilgrims.

Khalid bin Al-Faisal announced this news and stated: “The success of this great Islamic gathering was due to God’s blessing, then the efforts of the government in providing services to the pilgrims took place.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian