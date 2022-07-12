English
International Shia News Agency

Archbishop warns of Israeli plan to seize Quds heritage

0
Israeli plan to seize Quds heritage

SHAFAQNA- A senior Palestinian Christian authority has warned of the Israel’s’ plan to confiscate lands and heritage of the Old Quds. Speaking on Monday (11 July 2022), Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia Archbishop Atallah Hanna expressed concern over the “seriousness” of Zionists’ plans to Judaize the occupied Al-Quds, especially the Old City.

Israeli settlement plans aim to displace Palestinians from the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City during the next two years to have complete control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City, he said in press statements, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Describing Israeli settlement activity in the occupied al-Quds as “illegitimate”, he noted that the city is in “real danger”. Al-Quds is an occupied city and what occupiers are doing there is illegal policies that violate all related laws, he said.

He called on the people of the city to be vigilant against the dangers that threaten their land. Losing Jerusalem is not only a Palestinian loss but also a loss to the entire Arab nation and to the free people all over the world, he said.

Since its occupation in 1967, Jerusalem has been subjected to intense Judaization operations as successive Israeli governments have worked to intensify settlement activity and displace Palestinians from it in contravention of international resolutions.

Source: IQNA

 

Related posts

Family members of Palestinian murdered by Israeli settler arrested

asadian

Israeli forces prevent worshipers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Palestine PM describes Israeli Flag March as aggression which crossed all red lines

asadian

Hundreds of Israelis entered Al-Aqsa Mosque and surrounded worshipers [photos]

asadian

NRC: EU’s continued delay in distributing aid is putting Palestinian lives at risk

asadian

USA: Thousands celebrate as New Jersey city renames busy street ‘Palestine Way’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.