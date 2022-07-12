English
UN to extend Syria aid for six months

SHAFAQNA– The United Nations Security Council looks set to continue crucial cross-border aid to millions of people in north-western Syria until January.

The 15-member Security Council is expected to vote on the draft resolution for a six-month extension – put forward by Ireland and Norway and echoing a Russian text – on Tuesday (12 July 2022).

“Russia forced the hand of everyone. Either close the mechanism or only six months. We cannot let people die,” one ambassador told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

Source: aljazeera

