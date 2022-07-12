Ukrainian Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of Ukrainian Muslims gathered at the mosque in Kostiantynivka Saturday to mark Eid al-Adha .

The mosque is now the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas. One of the Muslims told the AP that there are around 30 mosques in the region in total, but that most are now in the hands of the Russians.

Muslims make up almost one percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian.