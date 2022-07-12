Ukrainian Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of Ukrainian Muslims gathered at the mosque in Kostiantynivka Saturday to mark Eid al-Adha .
The mosque is now the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas. One of the Muslims told the AP that there are around 30 mosques in the region in total, but that most are now in the hands of the Russians.
Muslims make up almost one percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian.
The mosque in Kostiantynivka used to cater to a local Muslim population of several hundred people. On Saturday, few local residents were present, having journeyed west with their families.
In his sermon following the traditional Eid prayers, Mufti Said Ismahilov told the congregation that this year’s Eid al-Adha had a symbolic significance in the midst of the war, and asked them to remember Muslims living in occupied territories, where many have lost their homes and several mosques have been destroyed by shelling.
Ismahilov said they would pray for victory and the liberation of the occupied territories. “We pray that our Muslim compatriots will be safe, that our families will be reunited, that the slain Muslims will go to heaven, and that all the Muslim soldiers who are defending their country will be accepted as shahids [martyrs] by Allah.”
