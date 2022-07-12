MEM: Growing Israel West Bank settlements test US position ahead of Biden visit

SHAFAQNA-Largely out of the public eye, Israeli settlements are expanding across the occupied West Bank, raising Palestinian fears of displacement and posing a test for US opposition to such building ahead of Joe Biden’s visit this week.

Steps away from a cluster of Palestinian tents and shacks in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, trucks were working in full force to prepare for the construction of a school for Israeli settlers, Reuters reports.

The settlement of Mehola is trying to expand, as demand has become very high, Zohar Zror, 32, a resident, told Reuters.

Source: middleeastmonitor