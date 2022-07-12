USA: Halal Restaurant Week being celebrated in Milwaukee

SHAFAQNA-Milwaukee, the most populous city in the US state of Wisconsin, is having Halal Restaurant Week for the first time in its history.

From July 10-17, Halal Restaurant Week is featuring spots across Milwaukee that cook halal all year round and eateries that are trying it out for the first time.

“I would just love to see the community at large participate — anyone who wants to come out to support, anyone who wants to give it a try. Because really, we’re so grateful to all the restaurants who chose to participate,” Bushra Zaibak, the event coordinator for Halal Restaurant Week, says.

Source : IQNA