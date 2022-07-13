Consequences of Israel-Saudi normalization of relations for Middle East from a former diplomat point of view

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “The United States needs to localize security to advance its regional policies and reduce its direct role in the Middle East. Therefore, a coalition between the Arab countries and Israel is being pursued in order to leave the security to them instead of directly interfering and manage the security in the Middle East region. If the JCPOA came to a conclusion, the policy of balancing power would have emerged in the region, but today the United States is seeking to create a regional coalition in order to solve the problems between Israel and the Arabs, which is one of the most important crises and problems of US after World War II, so that US could implement its regional policies this time in this way and follow the pressure on Iran through its regional allies and get more and better opportunities to reach an agreement with Iran”, a former diplomat said.

Saudi and Israel coalition against Iran

Qasim Mohib Ali, the former director general of the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said in an interview with the reporter of Shafaqna Future: “Perhaps the most important part of Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East related to Iran is the Saudi-Israeli coalition against Iran.”

He added: “Regarding the process of normalizing relations and the process of peace in the Middle East, it should be noted that with Biden’s inauguration, a gap was created between his policies and Donald Trump’s plans.

With Biden, the United States distanced itself from Netanyahu and stayed away from Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, but two major developments caused the United States to return to its past policies and take a step closer to Saudi Arabia and Israel.”

The reasons for America’s return to past policies

The international expert stated: “The first problem was the non-revival of the JCPOA and the failure of Biden’s policy in the talks, which failed to take advantage of these policies.

The second issue was Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which had many effects and consequences. Among the effects of this crisis were the security effects and the energy crisis and the increase in global oil and gas prices, which made the situation difficult in the United States and Europe, hence the United States’s need for Saudi Arabia became more serious, and today America needs more oil production in Saudi Arabia than this is why US is leaving behind the Khashoggi issue and the war in Yemen, while these two issues were heavily criticized by the United States.”

He added: “The same thing happened with Israel, and there is a need for the West to have Israel by its side in the Ukraine issue. This has led to the revival of relations between the United States and Israel, and the United States needs to localize security in order to advance its regional policies and reduce its direct role. Therefore, a coalition between the Arab countries and Israel is being pursued in order to leave the security to them instead of directly interfering and manage the security in the region. If the JCPOA came to a conclusion, the policy of balancing power would arise in the region. But today the United States is seeking to create a regional coalition to solve the problems between Israel and the Arabs, which is one of the most important crises and problems of US after World War II, so that the United States can implement its regional policies this time and follow the pressure on Iran through its regional allies and get more and better opportunities to reach an agreement with Iran.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian