USA: Muslim cemetery’s request approved in south Dakota County

SHAFAQNA-The board of supervisors at the Castle Rock township hall in the US state of South Dakota approved a Muslim cemetery’s request to use a building on site as a prayer room and space for ritual washing for burial.

About 60 people gathered Tuesday as board announced the decision.

More than a dozen people brought signs saying “We support Al Maghfirah Cemetery.”

The town board unanimously approved the permit on the condition that the cemetery either put up fencing or plant trees as screening anywhere the cemetery abuts houses.

Board member B.J. Elvestad said there was a lot of support and most concerns were about details of the cemetery’s use, he said.

Members of the Somali community handed out donuts and cookies after the approval.

“The majority of residents today said no to hate,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “This cemetery is going to serve the metro-area Muslim community for more than 100 years.”

The permit allows a prayer room or mosque and a space for bodies to be washed without chemicals or embalming and a second structure to hold cemetery equipment, including an excavator to dig graves and landscaping equipment.

Source: IQNA