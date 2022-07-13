Book: “Shia Political Thought” by Ahmad Vaezi (pdf file)

SHAFAQNA- The book entitled as “Shia Political Thought” written by Hojjatoleslam Dr Ahmad Vaezi was published in the UK by Islamic Centre of England in 2004.

In four chapters, Ahmad Vaezi discusses the issues of Islam and politics, Wilayat al-Faqih and Islam and democracy.

Chapter one addresses the definition of a ‘religious government’ and explores the relationship between Islam and politics. It also assesses the principal arguments presented by various Muslim thinkers, particularly those who are opposed to the concept of an Islamic government.

Chapter two intends to clarify the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih, its historical background, what distinguishes it from other political theories, and its connection to the traditional religious authority of the Islamic jurists (Marja’a Taqleed), to whom ordinary Shia refer to and whose decrees they follow on religious affairs.

The Third chapter expounds some of the traditional evidence provided by highranking jurists who support the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih.

The final chapter of this book deals with the dichotomy that arises between the concept of Islamic democracy, embodied in the theory of Wilayat al-Faqih, and the liberal interpretation of the democratic system, which exists in the majority of western countries today.

The full text of the book is available in pdf format here: