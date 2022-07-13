Aljazeera: Iran says JCPOA talks to start soon

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera reported that Iran has said it remains committed to talks to restore its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Nasser Kanani, the new spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday that a time and place to continue the indirect talks with the United States, which unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018, will “soon” be announced.

“The way to continue the negotiations and the place for the negotiations is being discussed,” he said, adding that Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani were in continuous contact with their European counterparts who act as mediators with Washington.

This comes a day after Catherine Colonna, France’s new foreign minister, told politicians that Iran was using delaying tactics while forging ahead with its uranium enrichment programme.

Source : aljazeera