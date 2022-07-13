Saudi Arabia: 38 cases of Corona detected among Hajj pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- “More than 38 cases of Corona were detected among pilgrims without registering secondary cases,” Saudi Health Minister announced.

In a statement, Fahad Al-Jalajel, the Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, declared the health programs of this year’s Hajj, 1443 AH (2022), successful and said: “This year’s Hajj was free of disease outbreaks or other complications on the general health of pilgrims.”

At the same time, he announced: “A limited number of 38 cases of Corona were detected among pilgrims without secondary cases. Following the health protocols, these pilgrims were able to perform their Hajj rituals.”

The Saudi Minister of Health also announced: “130,000 pilgrims received healthcare services during Hajj, which included 10 open-heart surgeries, more than 187 cardiac catheterizations, and 447 dialysis sessions, and Virtual Hospital also provided services to more than 2,000 people.”

This year’s Hajj ceremony was held from July 7th to 13th, and according to Saudi regulations during the Corona era, this year, one million pilgrims from all over the world were allowed to attend this ceremony. In the last two years, due to the corona virus, Saudi Arabia has limited Hajj with pilgrims from inside the country. This year, pilgrims who were less than 65 years old and had received two doses of the corona vaccine were allowed to participate in the Hajj rituals.

Source: Shafaqna Persian